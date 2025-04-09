Corona Creates The World's First Sun Reserve In Brazil

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Corona, a beer brand born on the beach with a deep connection to the sun, is launching the world's first sun reserve in an effort to preserve access to sunshine on public beaches. More than half of Brazil's population lives on the country's coast*, and that number is climbing by the millions. With population growth comes development and expansion of waterfront areas, meaning that beach umbrellas are not the only source of shade in the sand.

Corona, which is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2025, chose Brazil's Piedade Beach in Pernambuco to create the sun reserve. The brand is leasing land facing the beach to cap the building height to prevent the potential obstruction of sunlight, and ensure it reaches the sand. This location will be the first of this unprecedented concept, which aims to inspire more actions to preserve access to the sun in people's daily lives. The brand aims to create Sun Reserves across additional markets, including South Africa and more, over time.

The Sun Reserve initiative was developed in partnership with Grey agency.

"Corona is a brand that encourages life outside and believes that there is nothing as special as feeling the sun on your skin, your feet in the sand and the sea breeze on your face. We know that many Brazilians share this feeling, and we hope that everyone has a place in the sun. We feel this initiative will encourage people to appreciate its presence,” said Gabriela Gallo, Corona marketing director in Brazil.

“The sun reserve was created based on a concept, which is largely unknown to the public, to safeguard sunlight on beaches. The goal is to set an example, spark discussion, and raise awareness among the population and local communities to preserve sunshine on our beaches for all to enjoy,” explains Manir Fadel, CEO and CCO of Grey.

*Census Overview from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). 2022.

