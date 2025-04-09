Katjes International Exceeds Earnings Guidance For 2024
Emmerich, April 9 th 2025 – Katjes International successfully concluded the financial year 2024, surpassing the EBITDA guidance , which had been specified at the upper end of the range during the course of the year. Group revenue increased by 4% year-on-year to EUR 392.6 million (2023: EUR 377.4 million). Operating profit (EBITDA) rose disproportionately by 10% to EUR 44.8 million (2023: EUR 40.8 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 11% – well above the expected 10%.
Operating cash flow was strong at EUR 45.6 million. The equity ratio remains solid at around 36%, with total equity amounting to EUR 176.2 million.
During the fiscal year, a joint venture was formed with musician and entrepreneur Shirin David, aiming to launch a unique body care line under the brand name“ Shirin Beauty ” in the second quarter of 2025.
In addition, Katjes International markedly expanded its majority stake in the British premium confectionery brand Candy Kittens throughout the year to approximately 88% .
Complementing the existing boday care portfolio, Katjes International acquired the Scandinavian-inspired body care brand“Barnängen” in the second quarter of 2024.
“We are pleased with another highly successful year in which we not only met but exceeded our targets. With a focused brand strategy and an expanding portfolio, we are well positioned for the future,” says Tobias Bachmüller, Managing Partner of Katjes International.
For the current financial year 2025, Katjes International expects group revenue of at least EUR 400 million and an EBITDA margin between 9% and 10%.
The audited consolidated financial statements for 2024 are available at .
