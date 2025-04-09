EQS-News: Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Katjes International Exceeds Earnings Guidance for 2024

Katjes International Exceeds Earnings Guidance for 2024

Group revenue increased to EUR 392.6 million (previous year: EUR 377.4 million)

Operating profit (EBITDA) increase to EUR 44.8 million (previous year: EUR 40.8 million) Joint venture with Shirin David Emmerich, April 9 th 2025 – Katjes International successfully concluded the financial year 2024, surpassing the EBITDA guidance , which had been specified at the upper end of the range during the course of the year. Group revenue increased by 4% year-on-year to EUR 392.6 million (2023: EUR 377.4 million). Operating profit (EBITDA) rose disproportionately by 10% to EUR 44.8 million (2023: EUR 40.8 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 11% – well above the expected 10%. Operating cash flow was strong at EUR 45.6 million. The equity ratio remains solid at around 36%, with total equity amounting to EUR 176.2 million. During the fiscal year, a joint venture was formed with musician and entrepreneur Shirin David, aiming to launch a unique body care line under the brand name“ Shirin Beauty ” in the second quarter of 2025. In addition, Katjes International markedly expanded its majority stake in the British premium confectionery brand Candy Kittens throughout the year to approximately 88% . Complementing the existing boday care portfolio, Katjes International acquired the Scandinavian-inspired body care brand“Barnängen” in the second quarter of 2024. “We are pleased with another highly successful year in which we not only met but exceeded our targets. With a focused brand strategy and an expanding portfolio, we are well positioned for the future,” says Tobias Bachmüller, Managing Partner of Katjes International. For the current financial year 2025, Katjes International expects group revenue of at least EUR 400 million and an EBITDA margin between 9% and 10%. The audited consolidated financial statements for 2024 are available at . CONTACT

Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its two legally independent sister companies, the well-known confectionery manufacturer Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, as well as the respective subsidiaries and investments of these three companies, form the Katjes Group ("Katjes Group"). With a focus on so-called Fast Moving Consumer Goods - FMCG (mainly confectionery and personal care products) in Europe, the issuer bundles its investments in companies with (from the point of view of the Katjes Group) strong and established brands. In doing so, the issuer sees itself as a carve-out investor, such as in the acquisitions of Galderma/Nestlé and the latest transaction with Henkel. The business includes the seven subsidiaries Sperlari with Dulcioliva and Paluani in Italy, the German companies Piasten, Dallmann's Pharma Candy with Bübchen Body Care and Bübchen Oral Care and Harlekijntjes in the Netherlands. In addition, the company holds interests of ca. 88 % in the British company Candy Kittens Limited and of around 23% in the French company Carambar & Co. (CPK). For more information, visit /en/

