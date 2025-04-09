SBC Medical To Present At The Emerging Growth Conference On April 17, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the“Company”), a global franchise and provider of services for aesthetic clinics, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 17, 2025.

The next Emerging Growth Conference will be held on April 17, 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CFO, Yuya Yoshida in real time.

Mr. Yoshida will give a presentation and subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to ... or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Yoshida will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

SBC Medical will be presenting on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 9:05 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.



If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, . We will post a link after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.

For more information, visit

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations

e-mail:...