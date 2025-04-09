Top 100 Women In Power Virtual Event Returns April 2025, Featuring Elena Cardone And Global Powerhouses

A global celebration of 100 women who lead, build wealth, and make impact - streaming on Binge Network, Apple TV, Roku, and more.

- Wendy Aimee Porter, Founder of the Largest Women's Event on the Internet

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wendy Aimee Porter Presents: The Top 100 Women in Power Virtual Event –“Love, Money, Success” Edition

The World's Most Empowering Digital Stage Returns April 2025, Featuring Billionaire Guest Elena Cardone

Visionary entrepreneur and women's empowerment leader Wendy Aimee Porter is set to host her most powerful event yet: The Top 100 Women in Power Virtual Summit – Love, Money, Success Edition, streaming live to millions this April 2025 on Binge Network, Apple TV, Roku, and more.

This year's theme is bold, clear, and magnetic:“You don't have to choose - you can have it all.” And that's exactly what this event delivers - a 5-day powerhouse summit showcasing 100 of the most inspiring, trailblazing, unapologetically powerful women from around the world, who are redefining what it means to lead, love, and live abundantly.

Billionaire Guest: Elena Cardone Joins the Stage along with 8 figure Manifesting Queen, Kathleen Cameron.

Among the VIP lineup is none other than Elena Cardone, billionaire businesswoman, bestselling author, and co-architect of the 10X Empire alongside Grant Cardone. Elena will sit down for a powerful conversation with Wendy on building wealth, balancing motherhood, and what it really takes to become unstoppable.

Where Vision Meets Visibility

The event will be broadcast on Binge Network, with visibility across Apple TV, iOS, and Roku, putting these 100 powerhouse women in front of over 1 billion digital viewers globally. From mindset breakthroughs to million-dollar business strategies, attendees will walk away activated, aligned, and ready to claim their power.

“We're not just creating an event - we're creating a global movement where women know they don't have to choose between love, money, or success. They can have it all,” says Porter.

Tickets and VIP Access

General admission is free, but attendees can upgrade to a VIP All-Access Pass to unlock:

.Backstage interviews and bonus trainings

.Exclusive content from Wendy Aimee Porter and other headliners

.Lifetime access to replays

.Private networking sessions with featured speakers

About Wendy Aimee Porter

Wendy is the founder of BossLadies Mindset and Crowned for Success, a digital empire that has empowered millions of women globally to build their dream businesses and become financially independent. With a growing audience, over $5M in digital sales, and collaborations with icons like Tony Robbins, Wendy is one of the most influential women in the online entrepreneurship space today.

Wendy Porter

Top Women in Power and Crowned for Success

