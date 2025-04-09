Bengal Governor Seeks Report From State Govt On Violence Over Waqf Act

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has sought a report from the state government on the instances of violence and tension at Jangipur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal during protests over the Waqf Act.

According to a statement issued by the officer-on-special-duty (OSD) to the office of the Governor, the latter has strongly deplored the instances of violence reported from Murshidabad against the passage of the Waqf Bill.

"The situation where vested interests foment trouble cannot be tolerated and should be curbed," the statement read.

"The peaceful passage of Shri Ram Navami festivities shows the camaraderie among the people of Bengal and the competence of the administration, the political parties, the silent majority, the media, and all stakeholders. Any attempts to frustrate that need to be put down with an iron hand," the statement read.

At the same time, as per the statement, the Governor has directed the state government to take "bold action immediately" to curb the violence and "submit a report".

The Governor sought the report after Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari appealed to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and the District Magistrate of Murshidabad to seek assistance from the office of the Governor and Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in troubled zones.

Adhikari has also accused the state police of being incapable of handling the "lawless" situation at Jangipur.

Meanwhile, the office of the District Magistrate of Murshidabad has issued a notification imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in areas under the jurisdiction of two police stations, namely Suti and Raghunathganj.

The prohibitory orders are related to the assembly of five or more people, carrying firearms, sharp-edged weapons, and inflammable items, organising rallies or processions, and delivering provocative speeches.

The prohibitory orders will be in force till 6 p.m. on Thursday.