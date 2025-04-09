403
Meta Announces New Safety Policies for Teenagers on Instagram, Facebook
(MENAFN) Meta, the technology company behind Facebook and Instagram, announced on Tuesday that users under the age of 16 will no longer be able to use the livestream feature without parental approval.
This is part of updates to the Teen Accounts feature on Instagram, which now includes additional safety measures for younger users.
According to a statement from Meta, users younger than 16 will also lose the ability to turn off the "automatic blurring" feature in private messages.
This change aims to enhance privacy and security for younger users on the platform.
Furthermore, the Teen Accounts feature, initially launched on Instagram, will now be extended to Facebook and Messenger as part of these updates.
These new policies will be trialed in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, as well as Australia over the next few months.
Meta originally introduced the Teen Accounts feature in September of the previous year with the goal of limiting the platform's use among minors and teenagers while strengthening safety protocols.
These actions are part of a broader global movement to regulate or restrict social media access for younger audiences, with studies highlighting the potential risks of social media exposure for children and adolescents.
