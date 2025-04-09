403
Trump's Tariffs Impact World’s Richest Men
(MENAFN) As President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to place pressure on markets worldwide, nine of the richest 10 individuals globally have seen their combined fortunes drop by approximately USD370 billion since the start of the year.
Trump’s protectionist policies are contributing to global instability, with retaliatory measures from affected nations keeping the perceived risk at historically high levels.
The series of tariff announcements from Washington have created confusion around global economic projections, while anticipated countermeasures further heighten the fear that trade conflicts will escalate.
Key manufacturing hubs such as China, Vietnam, as well as Taiwan have been significantly impacted by the imposition of high tariffs.
Although these countries provide inexpensive labor and logistical advantages, the financial burden of tariffs is expected to outweigh the numerous benefits they offer.
The growing concerns that the trade conflicts will deepen, with specific products like chips being primary targets, have contributed to the decline in tech stocks. Consequently, tech billionaires have also experienced considerable losses.
In retaliation to Washington’s tariffs on China, Beijing added seven categories of medium and heavy rate metals to its export control list.
These metals are crucial in the production of various products, including weapons systems, nuclear reactors, batteries, chips, and superconductors, among others.
