Cancer Biopsy Market Set To Reach USD 16.58 Billion, With A Healthy 13.20% CAGR Till Forecasts 2035
Cancer Biopsy Market
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Roche, and Illumina – key innovators in biopsy tools and genomic profilingUS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Cancer Biopsy Market Set for Strong Growth Amidst Surge in Cancer Diagnoses and Diagnostic Innovation
The Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size is poised for dynamic growth, as outlined in the latest industry analysis by MRFR. Valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2024, the market is expected to more than double, reaching USD 20.0 billion by 2035 reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% from 2025 to 2035. Driven by a rise in global cancer incidence, cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and increased awareness around early detection, the market is evolving to meet the demands of precision medicine.
Get your copy now by clicking here:
Market Overview
Cancer remains a leading global health challenge, with diagnostic accuracy and early detection emerging as key strategies to improve outcomes. The Cancer Biopsy Market plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem, supported by the widespread adoption of minimally invasive techniques, including liquid biopsies, image-guided procedures, and AI-integrated analysis.
Key Drivers Include:
Rising global incidence of cancer
Surge in demand for early and precise cancer diagnostics
Technological innovations improving biopsy accuracy and safety
Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets
Buy it now by visiting here:
Scope and Segmentation
The cancer biopsy industry spans a broad scope of diagnostic techniques, applications, and end-user facilities.
By Type:
Surgical Biopsy: Projected to grow from USD 3.2B (2024) to USD 6.0B (2035)
Needle Biopsy: Leading with USD 4.0B (2024), forecasted to reach USD 7.5B
Endoscopic Biopsy: Rising from USD 2.0B to USD 3.5B
Liquid Biopsy: Expected to grow from USD 1.9B to USD 3.0B, driven by demand for non-invasive and real-time monitoring tools
By Application:
Breast, Lung, Colorectal, Prostate, and Liver Cancer dominate the landscape
Emphasis on personalized diagnostics enhances the role of biopsy in tailored treatment planning
By Technique:
Core Needle Biopsy
Fine-Needle Aspiration
Excisional and Incisional Biopsy
By End User:
Hospitals remain the primary hubs for biopsy services
Diagnostic Laboratories play a critical role in advanced sample analysis
Cancer Research Institutes foster ongoing innovation
Regional Outlook
North America: Maintains a leadership role, projected to rise from USD 4.5B (2024) to USD 8.2B (2035)
Europe: Significant presence, growing from USD 3.0B to USD 5.5B
Asia Pacific (APAC): Poised for rapid growth, expanding from USD 2.5B to USD 4.5B thanks to healthcare modernization
South America and MEA: Emerging opportunities with growth from USD 1.1B combined in 2024 to USD 1.8B in 2035
Key Players and Competitive Landscape
The Cancer Biopsy Market is highly competitive and innovation-driven, with top players focusing on enhancing diagnostic accuracy, reducing invasiveness, and integrating AI for data analysis.
Leading Companies Include:
Abbott Laboratories – leveraging AI and advanced diagnostic systems
Exact Sciences – pioneers in non-invasive, molecular diagnostic solutions
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hologic, Roche, and Illumina – key innovators in biopsy tools and genomic profiling
Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, and bioMérieux – expanding global reach via M&As and partnerships
Recent Industry Developments:
Abbott and Thermo Fisher unveil enhanced biopsy solutions
Exact Sciences expands through acquisitions to boost early detection tools
Roche deepens investment in liquid biopsy partnerships
Hologic and Illumina collaborate on genomic tumor profiling
Market Trends & Opportunities
Liquid biopsy adoption is rising due to its less invasive nature and real-time tumor tracking
AI and machine learning are transforming pathology analysis and workflow efficiency
Expanding healthcare access in developing regions offers strong growth potential
Increasing demand for personalized medicine is accelerating innovation in biopsy techniques
Conclusion
As cancer continues to affect millions globally, the cancer biopsy market emerges as a cornerstone in early diagnosis and precision treatment. With a robust growth trajectory and continuous advancements in diagnostic technology, the Global Cancer Biopsy Market is set to play an increasingly critical role in global health outcomes over the next decade.
Related MRFR Reports with Full Detailed Analysis:
South Korea Medical Coding Market:
Spain Medical Coding Market:
Uk Medical Coding Market:
Us Medical Coding Market:
China Mental Health Apps Market:
France Mental Health Apps Market:
Gcc Mental Health Apps Market:
Germany Mental Health Apps Market:
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment