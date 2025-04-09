403
Brazil’S Ibovespa Falls To 123,945 Points As Trade War Fears Grip Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data published early on April 9, 2025, shows Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa index closed at 123,945 points with a 0.07% decline. The slight drop added to the downward pressure seen throughout the week.
The index traded within a narrow range, reaching a high of 124,115 and a low of 123,925 points during the session. This marginal decline follows Tuesday's significant 1.32% drop when the index closed at 123,931.89 points amid escalating global trade tensions.
Investor sentiment deteriorated after new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports officially took effect today. The aggressive 104% tariffs mark a dramatic escalation in the global trade war that began earlier this month.
The Brazilian real continues to weaken against the dollar. The American currency closed at R$5.9979 on Tuesday, representing a 1.48% appreciation against the real in just one day.
Heavy-weight stocks like Vale and Petrobras face substantial pressure from falling commodity prices. Vale shares dropped more than 5% due to declining iron ore prices and concerns about China's economy.
Petrobras shares fell approximately 3% following oil price declines. Brent crude approached $61 a barrel, hitting four-year lows amid fears of reduced global energy demand.
Global Markets Struggle Amid Trade Tensions
Magazine Luiza led market declines for the second consecutive day. The retailer faced additional selling pressure after major financial institutions downgraded their outlook for the company.
The technical chart reveals a concerning pattern for Brazilian equities. The Ibovespa now trades below all major moving averages, indicating strong bearish momentum in the short term.
U.S. markets have fared even worse this week. The S&P 500 fell below 5,000 points on Tuesday for the first time this year, approaching bear market territory at 19% below its historical maximum.
Asian markets showed mixed responses to the trade tensions. The Hang Seng recovered slightly with a 1.5% gain on Tuesday after Monday's historic 13.2% collapse, its largest since 1997.
Global investors now assign a 60% probability to a worldwide recession, up from 40% just weeks ago. This reassessment comes directly from the escalating trade war and its potential impact on global growth.
Brazilian assets have demonstrated relative resilience compared to some global markets. However, they remain vulnerable to broader sentiment shifts as trade tensions evolve.
Traders will closely monitor economic data releases and global trade developments for market direction. The Ibovespa currently trades at key technical support levels around 124,000 points after declining from 131,000 points in early April.
