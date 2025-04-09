Binance Coin (BNB) Analysis: Bulls Defend $520 But Outlook Remains Fragile

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Binance Coin (BNB) is showing signs of strength following a test of the crucial $520 support level, bouncing modestly to hover around $552 as of April 8. Despite this short-term recovery, the price remains down approximately 8% on the weekly chart and 11.9% over the past 14 days.

The broader trend is still leaning bearish, with BNB struggling to reclaim its 20-day EMA at $593.51 and the 200-day SMA overhead at $633.78, both now acting as formidable resistance zones.

Technical indicators provide mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index is currently at 34.48, indicating that BNB is teetering on the edge of oversold territory. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a widening bearish divergence, with both the signal and MACD lines firmly below the zero line. This adds to the view that the asset's recent bounce may be more of a relief rally than a confirmed reversal.





The 24-hour trading volume spiked to over $924 million, signaling renewed market interest. However, without follow-through price action to break through the $555 resistance, bulls remain on shaky ground.

A clean break above this level could open a path toward $570 and potentially $605, the upper Bollinger Band and short-term psychological barrier. That said, if sellers regain control and push the asset back below $548, a retest of $520 is likely, and failure there could expose $500 or lower.

BNB Chain's On-Chain Metrics and Ecosystem Developments

Active addresses on the BNB Chain have remained stable, hovering near 1 million daily, according to BscScan data. This provides some underlying strength to the network despite the price weakness. Additionally, Binance's continued push for ecosystem development through initiatives like MVB Season 9 and VanEck's filing for a BNB ETF suggests strong institutional and developmental interest.

The cryptocurrency's outlook hinges on its ability to break above $555 and reclaim lost momentum. While technicals remain bearish in the short term, supportive fundamentals and renewed trading activity could provide a base for recovery. Until a decisive move occurs, traders should expect volatility and continue watching key levels at $520 and $555 for directional cues.

As CryptoMode reported, Donald Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial recently launched a stablecoin, USD1, on Binance Chain and Ethereum.