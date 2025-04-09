Burglary Attempt At SBI ATM In South Kashmir's Shopian

A senior police official said that the burglars managed to break open the shutter of the ATM and attempt was made to loot the cash stored in the ATM machine; however, they failed to loot the cash, reported news agency JKNS.

He said that police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab those involved as CCTV footages are being checked, he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now