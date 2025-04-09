Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Burglary Attempt At SBI ATM In South Kashmir's Shopian

Burglary Attempt At SBI ATM In South Kashmir's Shopian


2025-04-09 03:25:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a suspected burglary attempt, unidentified individuals broke into the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at Goal Chakri in South Kashmir's Shopian district during the preceding night.

A senior police official said that the burglars managed to break open the shutter of the ATM and attempt was made to loot the cash stored in the ATM machine; however, they failed to loot the cash, reported news agency JKNS.

He said that police team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab those involved as CCTV footages are being checked, he added.

