DEADWOOD - Deadwood History, Inc. Featured On Empowered Hosted By Meg Ryan

DEADWOOD, S.D., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deadwood History, Inc. (DHI) is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Summit Studios for an upcoming feature on Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan, a nationally recognized program distributed to Public Television stations across the United States.

This exciting partnership, which took place in October 2024, highlights Deadwood History, Inc.'s dedication to preserving and sharing the rich history of Deadwood and the Black Hills region. Empowered with Meg Ryan showcases organizations and individuals making a significant impact in their communities, and DHI is honored to be included in this inspiring series.

"We are proud to work with Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan to share the incredible stories of Deadwood's history," said Deadwood History Executive Director Jim Williams. "This feature will bring national attention to the work we do in preserving the legacy of this historic town."

Deadwood History, Inc. operates several key cultural sites, including the Adams Museum, Days of '76 Museum, Historic Adams House, the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, and The Brothel Deadwood. Through its exhibitions, educational programs, and community outreach, DHI continues to engage audiences with the fascinating history of Deadwood and the Black Hills.

The segment featuring Deadwood History, Inc. will be distributed nationwide in the spring 2025, and will be circulating on various Public Television stations throughout the year.

For more information about Deadwood History, Inc. and its programs, visit DeadwoodHistory.

About Deadwood History, Inc.

Deadwood History, Inc. preserves and presents the history of Deadwood and the Black Hills through exceptional places, interactive exhibits, and engaging events.

About Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan

Empowered Hosted by Meg Ryan is a nationally broadcast program that focuses on educational content, and highlights inspiring stories of art, cultural, science, history, and community impact. Produced by Summit Studios, the show brings attention to organizations and individuals making a difference across the country.

