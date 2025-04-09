Victory III: The Perfect Storm Brings Premier Fight Night To Dallas

Victory Boxing League returns with its most explosive event yet, Victory III: The Perfect Storm, taking place on Saturday, April 12th at The Bomb Factory in Deep Ellum.

- Victory Boxing LeagueDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Event DetailsDate: Saturday, April 12, 2025Location: The Bomb Factory (The Factory in Deep Ellum)Address: 2713 Canton St, Dallas, TX 75226Promotion: Victory Boxing LeagueWebsite:Featured FightersSamuel Arnold III – A highly skilled technician with a strong followingFernando Garcia – An aggressive, relentless competitorAlex Holley – A rising star looking to make a statementJoshua Jenkins – A crowd-pleaser with explosive powerWhy You Can't Miss ItA stacked fight card featuring top-tier talentA premier venue in the heart of DallasUnmatched energy and excitement for fight fansA major step toward establishing Dallas as a premier boxing hubTickets are on sale now at VictoryBoxingLeague. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live at▶️ For press inquiries, interviews, or media credentials, please contact Miko at ....About Victory Boxing LeagueVictory Boxing League is dedicated to showcasing the next generation of boxing talent while bringing high-energy, must-watch events to fight fans across the country. With a commitment to excellence and entertainment, Victory Boxing League is building the future of the sport, one fight at a time.#VictoryIII #ThePerfectStorm #DallasBoxing

