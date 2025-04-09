Early Detection, Proper Management Key For Babies Born With Kidney Defect: Experts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Early detection and proper management is crucial for babies born with a birth defect called antenatal hydronephrosis -- a condition where kidneys get swollen due to water accumulation while in the womb --, said experts emphasising the need for raising awareness.

Antenatal hydronephrosis is a common disease, with one or two cases in every 100 pregnancies. It occurs when a foetus develops swelling in one or both kidneys due to urine buildup.

While the initial discovery may cause worry, doctors believe that this condition is often manageable with proper monitoring and care.

“With appropriate follow-up and care, the majority of infants with antenatal hydronephrosis grow up healthy with normal kidney function,” said Dr Prabudh Goel, additional professor, paediatrics surgery, at AIIMS-Delhi.

The condition is typically identified during routine ultrasound scans in the second or third trimester of pregnancy. It occurs due to a partial obstruction in the urinary tract or a reflux of urine back into the kidneys.

While some cases resolve naturally before or after birth, others may require medical intervention to prevent complications such as urinary tract infections or kidney damage.

Dr Shandip Kumar Sinha, the director of paediatric surgery from a city-based hospital said the rising number of antenatal scans are increasingly detecting instances of antenatal hydronephrosis.

"If antenatal hydronephrosis is detected and proper medical intervention is made in the first five to six months of birth, the kidneys can heal completely,” Sinha said.

“Early detection allows us to closely monitor the condition and take necessary steps to ensure the baby's health and kidney function,” he added.

In mild cases, antenatal hydronephrosis often resolves on its own without requiring treatment. For moderate to severe cases, one may need to get additional tests such as ultrasound, voiding cystourethrograms, or nuclear medicine scans, of the baby done after birth to determine the severity of obstruction or reflux.

In rare instances, surgical intervention may be required to correct underlying issues.

“By raising awareness about this condition, we hope to reassure families that early detection and proper management can lead to positive outcomes,” Goel said.