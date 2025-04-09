Freestyle Wrestlers Reach European Championships Final

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Two senior Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have made it to the finals of the 2025 European Wrestling Championships being held in Slovakia, Azernews reports.

Osman Nurmagomedov and Giorgi Meshvildishvili will compete for gold medals in the men's 92kg and 125kg categories, respectively.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.