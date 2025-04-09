Azeri Light Oil Price Drops At Augusta And Ceyhan Terminals
At Italy's Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil on a CIF basis decreased by $0.49, or 0.72%, compared to the previous figure, settling at $67.65 per barrel, Azernews reports.
A source from the oil market provided this information to Trend.
According to the source, the price of a barrel of "Azeri Light" crude on an FOB basis at Turkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.44, or 0.66%, to $66.09.
The price of URALS crude oil dropped slightly by $0.01, or 0.01%, reaching $50.49 per barrel.
The price of "Dated Brent" crude, extracted from the North Sea, declined by $0.49, or 0.73%, compared to the previous figure, settling at $66.19 per barrel.
For 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
