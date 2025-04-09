403
Germany's Coalition Talks Reach ‘final stretch’
(MENAFN) Negotiations between Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) have entered their "final stretch," as confirmed by negotiators on Tuesday.
Thorsten Frei, leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, reported notable advancements on crucial policy matters, including tax policy. However, he refrained from revealing specifics while discussions are still ongoing. "I would say we're now in the final stretch," Frei stated in an interview with a public broadcaster before the talks at the CDU headquarters in Berlin.
He added, "'I can’t say exactly how far we have left, but we're making good progress."
Anke Rehlinger, a senior SPD politician, shared a positive outlook on the negotiations, expressing confidence in a successful outcome. "The last few meters are the most challenging, but I’m confident that the efforts will be worthwhile," Rehlinger informed journalists at the CDU headquarters.
Based on a newspaper, conservative leader Friedrich Merz canceled his appearance at a reception held by his party's youth organization to join the discussions focused at solving serious economic policy concerns.
The newspaper further announced that if an agreement is reached, the new coalition agreement could be unveiled as early as Wednesday.
Once an agreement is finalized, the draft coalition deal will need approval from the respective party bodies and delegates.
The SPD plans to hold a vote among its members, while the Christian Democrats will decide through a small party conference. After the approval, the German parliament may elect Merz as the new chancellor on May 7.
