Russia's Drone Attack: 32 Uavs Downed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 32 Russian drones overnight Wednesday.

That's according to the Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

From 20:00 on Tuesday, April 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed-type UAVs and decoy drones of various types launched from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 08:30 on Wednesday, April 9, a total of 32 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the north and east of the country.

Eight Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar causing no damage on the ground.

The consequences of the Russian attack were recorded in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 15 people were injured in Dnipro as a result of the attack by Russian drones. Eight of those affected were hospitalized.

