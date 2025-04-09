In Zaporizhzhia Axis, Ukraine's Forces Eliminate 12 Russian Infantrymen, Capture Two
That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.
"Irreversible enemy losses total over 12. Ukrainian soldiers captured two more enemy storm troopers," reads a caption to raw combat footage posted on Facebook.Read also: Enemy military equipment movement toward Zaporizhzhia region spotted in Mariupol
As Ukrinform reported, rangers from the 4th regiment of the Special Operations Forces engaged Russian forces, seized tactical paperwork, and captured a Russian serviceman while purging part of a settlement.
Illustrative photo
