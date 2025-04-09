In Zaporizhzhia Axis, Ukraine's Forces Eliminate 12 Russian Infantrymen, Capture Two

As Ukrinform reported, rangers from the 4th regiment of the Special Operations Forces engaged Russian forces, seized tactical paperwork, and captured a Russian serviceman while purging part of a settlement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.