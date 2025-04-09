Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Zaporizhzhia Axis, Ukraine's Forces Eliminate 12 Russian Infantrymen, Capture Two

2025-04-09 03:13:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front, soldiers with the Group 10 unit of the defense intelligence active operations force killed 12 Russian invaders in action and captured two more.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Irreversible enemy losses total over 12. Ukrainian soldiers captured two more enemy storm troopers," reads a caption to raw combat footage posted on Facebook.

Read also: Enemy military equipment movement toward Zaporizhzhia region spotted in Mariupol

As Ukrinform reported, rangers from the 4th regiment of the Special Operations Forces engaged Russian forces, seized tactical paperwork, and captured a Russian serviceman while purging part of a settlement.

Illustrative photo

