Senior commander affirms Iran ‘ready for any war’
(MENAFN) Iran is fully prepared for any form of aggression and will not yield to foreign pressure, according to Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In a meeting with senior IRGC officials on Saturday, Salami emphasized that while Iran does not seek war, it is ready to face any military threat. He added that the country has developed strategies to combat both direct military assaults and psychological warfare, insisting, “We will not take a single step back in the face of the enemy.”
Salami pointed to an Israeli attack on Tehran’s consulate in Syria in April 2024, which killed several high-ranking Iranian military officers, as a catalyst for a broader regional conflict. In retaliation, Iran launched a missile and drone strike, breaching what Israel considered its most secure airspace. While Israel downplayed the impact of the attack, Salami asserted that Iran’s military capabilities have proven effective against Israel.
With ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, especially concerning the nuclear issue, Salami’s statements come at a critical time. The US has warned Iran against advancing its nuclear program, while also urging Iran to return to negotiations over the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US withdrew under President Trump. Iran maintains that its nuclear ambitions are solely for peaceful purposes.
