Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leaders' Debate Points Out Economic, Political Tensions in Australia's 2025 Election

2025-04-09 03:10:42
(MENAFN) During Australia's first leaders' debate for the 2025 federal election, Premier Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton briefly referenced US President Donald Trump, even though Trump has not been a major figure in the campaign so far.

Albanese pointed out that Trump’s tariffs, which he described as an “act of economic self-harm,” would hinder global economic growth.

He noted that while the US tariffs, including a 10 percent tax on Australia, posed a challenge, he believed "no country is better prepared."

In response, Dutton emphasized that “the prime minister of the day should have the ability and the strength of character to be able to stand up against bullies, against those that would seek to do us harm, to keep our country safe.”

Although the first question in the debate focused on Trump, neither leader went into detail about the United States president, despite him being indirectly referenced.

Throughout the debate, both Albanese, who is seeking re-election, and Dutton, who is trying to reclaim government, accused each other of dishonesty.

The discussion also covered a range of pressing issues, such as inflation, energy policy, healthcare costs, migration, and the funding of essential services.

In addition, Albanese clarified that no Australian weapons were being utilized by Israel in Gaza. At the end of the debate, the audience declared Albanese the winner.

