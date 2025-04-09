403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
"De-Extinction" breakthrough: Colossal Biosciences revives dire wolf after 12,500 years
(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, Colossal Biosciences, a biotechnology firm based in the United States, revealed on Tuesday that it has successfully brought back the "dire wolf," a species that disappeared around 12,500 years ago. This achievement represents the first known case of "de-extinction," as stated by the company.
The Texas-based genetic engineering firm, recognized for its efforts to revive the woolly mammoth, announced that its scientists employed ancient DNA, cloning techniques, and gene-editing methods to produce three dire wolf pups. By modifying the genes of gray wolves, the closest living relatives to the extinct dire wolves, they created a hybrid that closely mirrors its ancient counterpart.
“This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” remarked CEO Ben Lamm.
The newly created population of dire wolves includes two young males named Romulus and Remus, along with a female pup named Khaleesi. Additionally, Colossal reported successful breeding of red wolves, resulting in two litters that feature a female adolescent named Hope and three male pups: Blaze, Cinder, and Ash, each from distinct genetic backgrounds.
While Colossal Biosciences has been publicly pursuing the resurrection of the woolly mammoth, dodo, and Tasmanian tiger since 2021, this announcement marks the first public acknowledgment of their work with dire wolves. The company confirmed that the wolves are currently housed in a spacious, secure preserve, complete with extensive fencing and monitored by cameras, security personnel, and drones. Colossal ensures the animals receive specialized care, including a dedicated area featuring a veterinary clinic and management facilities.
The dire wolf, a formidable predator that once inhabited North America, served as the inspiration for the iconic canine featured in the television series "Game of Thrones." Notably, the puppy named "Khaleesi" pays homage to one of the show's prominent characters.
The Texas-based genetic engineering firm, recognized for its efforts to revive the woolly mammoth, announced that its scientists employed ancient DNA, cloning techniques, and gene-editing methods to produce three dire wolf pups. By modifying the genes of gray wolves, the closest living relatives to the extinct dire wolves, they created a hybrid that closely mirrors its ancient counterpart.
“This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” remarked CEO Ben Lamm.
The newly created population of dire wolves includes two young males named Romulus and Remus, along with a female pup named Khaleesi. Additionally, Colossal reported successful breeding of red wolves, resulting in two litters that feature a female adolescent named Hope and three male pups: Blaze, Cinder, and Ash, each from distinct genetic backgrounds.
While Colossal Biosciences has been publicly pursuing the resurrection of the woolly mammoth, dodo, and Tasmanian tiger since 2021, this announcement marks the first public acknowledgment of their work with dire wolves. The company confirmed that the wolves are currently housed in a spacious, secure preserve, complete with extensive fencing and monitored by cameras, security personnel, and drones. Colossal ensures the animals receive specialized care, including a dedicated area featuring a veterinary clinic and management facilities.
The dire wolf, a formidable predator that once inhabited North America, served as the inspiration for the iconic canine featured in the television series "Game of Thrones." Notably, the puppy named "Khaleesi" pays homage to one of the show's prominent characters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment