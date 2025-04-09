403
FM: Egypt To Work With US To Achieve Just Peace In Middle East
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 9 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Bader Abdelati expressed Egypt's aspiration to enhance coordination with the US administration to work toward achieving the desired just peace in the Middle East.
In a statement Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration stated this came during a phone call between Abdelati and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
This comes as part of the ongoing consultation and coordination between Egypt and the US on various issues of mutual interest, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip.
The statement added that the call addressed the joint efforts undertaken by Egypt, the US, and Qatar to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, ensure the start of the second phase, achieve calm, and de-escalate the situation.
The Egyptian official stressed the need to allow humanitarian, medical, and shelter aid to reach Gaza and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.
He also stressed the importance of finding a political horizon that would lead to a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
