Cham Swiss Properties AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

First trading day of Cham Swiss Properties

09.04.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

The merger between Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG was successfully completed with yesterday's entry in the commercial register. The new Cham Swiss Properties AG is one of Switzerland's leading listed real estate companies. The real estate portfolio, worth CHF 1.6 billion, is of high quality and focused on economically strong locations. Shares in Cham Swiss Properties AG will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the first time today. Cham, 9 April 2025 – At their Annual General Meetings held on 31 March 2025, the shareholders of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG voted overwhelmingly in favor of the merger of the two companies and approved all the proposals of the respective Boards of Directors. The shareholders of Ina Invest AG also approved the change of the company name to Cham Swiss Properties AG and the transfer of the company domicile to Cham (ZG). As a result of the capital increase executed in the context of the merger in the amount of CHF 927,525.00 through the issuance of 30,917,500 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.03 each, the share capital of Cham Swiss Properties AG increases to CHF 1,424,368.62. The shares of Cham Swiss Properties AG will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the first time today, 9 April 2025 (CHAM, CH0524026959). On a pro forma basis, Cham Swiss Properties holds a real estate portfolio with a market value of CHF 1.6 billion and a rental income of CHF 23.4 million. Based on the high equity ratio of 57.4%, the company can expand its development portfolio up to a size of around CHF 3 billion and a target rental income of over CHF 100 million on its own power, without requiring capital increases. Despite the high investment activity, Cham Swiss Properties aims to distribute a dividend to its shareholders even during the portfolio development phase. Zürcher Kantonalbank supported the transaction as sole lead manager. Additional information on the merger is available in the prospectus published today. The prospectus can be obtained free of charge from Zürcher Kantonalbank, IHKT, P.O. Box, 8010 Zurich (e-mail: ... ), providing the full address and domicile. Financial calendar 28 August 2025 Publication of Half-Year Results 2025 20 March 2026 Publication of Full Year Results 2025 23 April 2026 Annual General Meeting Contacts for investors, analysts and financial media IR and media officers of Cham Swiss Properties AG Edwin van der Geest +41 79 330 55 22 Thomas Balmer +41 79 703 87 28 ... One of Switzerlandʼs most sustainable real estate portfolios Cham Swiss Properties AG is a real estate company based in Cham (ZG). It was formed in 2025 throgh the merger of Ina Invest AG and Cham Group AG. The company focuses on the value-creating development of attractive living and working spaces in central locations with good public transport connections in Switzerland. Its real estate portfolio amounts to around CHF 1.6 billion. Over the coming years, Cham Swiss Properties will build up and expand a high-quality, sustainable and diversified real estate portfolio. Once the current projects are completed, the company's portfolio size is estimated to increase to around CHF 3 billion and generate annual rental income of over CHF 100 million. The expertise of the approximately 50 employees of Cham Swiss Properties covers the entire value chain of the real estate life cycle. Cham Swiss Properties is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CHAM, CH0524026959). Further information is available at champroperties . Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this ad hoc announcement. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on the current views and assumptions of Cham Swiss Properties AG. Cham Swiss Properties AG does not assume any obligation to update or supplement this announcement. This announcement does not constitute an advertisement, offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase shares in any jurisdiction. It is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Art. 35 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Services (FinSA).

