|
ARYZTA AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
ARYZTA issues AGM invitation
09.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
PDF Downloadlink
About ARYZTA
ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is an international bakery company with a leadership position
in convenience bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in
Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange
(SIX: ARYN)
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| ARYZTA AG
|
| Ifangstrasse 9
|
| 8952 Schlieren
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 (0) 44 583 42 00
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0043238366
| Valor:
| 4323836
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2113556
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN09042025004691010666ID1109407158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment