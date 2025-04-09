Press release: Leonteq enters the market for listed leverage products in Switzerland

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

Zurich, 9 April 2025



Leonteq today announced the official launch of its offering of listed leverage products in the Swiss market. This marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion. In the last few weeks, Leonteq has listed more than 2,500 leverage products on SIX Swiss Exchange and plans to significantly expand its leverage product universe in the coming months, including a rollout on BX Swiss.

Since 2022, Leonteq Securities AG (Leonteq) has been developing an advanced automated retail flow platform, enabling clients to access a comprehensive suite of securitised leverage products, including Mini-Futures and Open-End Warrants with Knock-Out. To drive this initiative, Leonteq brought together a team of leading industry experts, reinforcing its focus on enhancing and diversifying both its product portfolio and client base.

Over the past months, Leonteq has made notable progress in advancing its retail flow business initiative, representing the company's single biggest investment in recent years. As part of these efforts, Leonteq has become exclusive market maker for equities and ETFs at BX Swiss and has successfully listed its first range of leverage products on SIX Swiss Exchange, with further listings on BX Swiss set to follow in the coming months.

Christian Spieler, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "The launch of our listed leverage products marks a significant step in expanding our offering. It supports our strategic ambition to intensify our activity addressing self-directed investors and is an important driver in further strengthening our market position as well as diversifying our client and revenue base.”

Michael Seifried, Head Retail Flow Business at Leonteq, said: "The introduction of listed leverage products required the creation of an entirely new technology solution. Utilising our robust infrastructure system and expertise in IT development and structured products, we developed this platform from the ground up. Our focus was on delivering a scalable technology that enables seamless high-volume market-making and issuance capabilities while ensuring best-in-class risk management and execution. The platform's scalability will also support our ambition to expand into other markets.”

Discover Leonteq's leverage products universe: leonteq/leverage

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and was assigned a BBB credit-rating by Fitch Ratings. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON) and was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI.

