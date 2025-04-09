Windeurope Annual Event: Nordex Group Symbolically Signs Türkiye Contracts With Enerjisa Üretim

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Contract

WindEurope Annual Event: Nordex Group symbolically signs Türkiye contracts with Enerjisa Üretim

09.04.2025

Hamburg, 9 April 2025 . The two orders received from Türkiye in the 1st quarter of 2025 for a total of 750 MW, which Nordex Group already reported on 2. April 2025, were symbolically signed yesterday at the WindEurope Annual Event in Copenhagen at the Nordex Group's booth: Enerjisa Üretim, a joint venture between German utility E.ON and Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding, and the Nordex Group signed solemn the contracts for the construction of the two wind farms in Türkiye. For the projects Edirne and Balkaya totalling 750 MW, Nordex will deliver and install a total of 108 N163/6.X turbines. The components of these turbines will be compatible according to YEKA's 55 points localization requirement. With the 750 MW Edirne and Balkaya projects, Enerjisa Üretim was the main winner in Türkiye's latest wind auction YEKA WPP-2024 with more than half of the auction's total volume. All winning companies and projects of the 1.2 GW auction for wind energy were already announced end of January 2025. İhsan Erbil Bayçöl, CEO of Enerjisa Üretim:“Our achievement in the YEKA WPP-2024 exemplifies our dedication to Türkiye's renewable energy transition and underscores our contributions to the global energy ecosystem. Through the Edirne WPP and Balkaya WPP projects, we are effectively utilizing the country's wind potential, thereby advancing our sustainable energy generation to meet international standards. Today, by reaching a total capacity of 5,750 MW, we are strengthening and enhancing the efficiency of the energy ecosystem. As a global energy company operating in diverse regions, we are advancing with the objective of establishing Türkiye as a prominent hub for renewable energy solutions. Through our strategic partnership with Nordex Group, we promote local production and employment opportunities while establishing a more resilient and sustainable framework within the sector”. Ender Ozatay, VP Region Türkiye and Mid East of the Nordex Group: "We are very pleased that Enerjisa Üretim has been awarded the contract for its two projects in the YEKA WPP-2024 auction. We will produce the components for the N163/6.X turbines mainly in Türkiye, which will contribute to local production and also to job creation." A total of five auctions were held in the YEKA WPP-2024 auction for projects in the Edirne, Kırklareli and Sivas regions. The YEKA program was launched in 2016 to facilitate land allocation for investors and the implementation of large-scale projects, as well as to promote the production of renewable energy technologies in Türkiye. In 2024, Nordex booked more than 1 GW orders in Türkiye. With the current two new orders and the results of the YEKA WPP 2024 auction, the Nordex Group will be able to further consolidate its leading position in the market. About the Nordex Group The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

