403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says to Americans ‘it won’t be easy’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has cautioned Americans to expect hardships as his controversial "liberation day" tariffs take effect, aiming to restore the country's economic power. The sweeping tariffs on most US trading partners began on Thursday, leading to a major stock market crash—the worst since the COVID-19 pandemic. In retaliation, China has imposed a 34% levy on American goods, and other nations are threatening similar measures.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, urging Americans to "hang tough" as they brace for the international fallout of his economic policies. He assured the public that while it wouldn't be easy, the long-term outcome would be "historic." He described the tariffs as part of an "economic revolution" that would ultimately restore American greatness.
Trump emphasized that China, in particular, has been hit much harder by the tariffs than the US, calling the country and others "unsustainably bad" in their treatment of America. He expressed confidence that his administration would bring back jobs and businesses, with more than $5 trillion in investments already flowing into the country.
Meanwhile, left-wing activists held protests across the US against Trump’s tariffs and policies, with over 1,400 rallies organized by the "Hands Off!" campaign. Republican Senator Ted Cruz warned that the tariffs could trigger a global trade war, severely damaging the US economy and potentially leading to a political disaster for Republicans in the 2026 midterms. JPMorgan raised its estimate of the likelihood of a global recession, predicting that the tariffs would lead to further economic strain.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, urging Americans to "hang tough" as they brace for the international fallout of his economic policies. He assured the public that while it wouldn't be easy, the long-term outcome would be "historic." He described the tariffs as part of an "economic revolution" that would ultimately restore American greatness.
Trump emphasized that China, in particular, has been hit much harder by the tariffs than the US, calling the country and others "unsustainably bad" in their treatment of America. He expressed confidence that his administration would bring back jobs and businesses, with more than $5 trillion in investments already flowing into the country.
Meanwhile, left-wing activists held protests across the US against Trump’s tariffs and policies, with over 1,400 rallies organized by the "Hands Off!" campaign. Republican Senator Ted Cruz warned that the tariffs could trigger a global trade war, severely damaging the US economy and potentially leading to a political disaster for Republicans in the 2026 midterms. JPMorgan raised its estimate of the likelihood of a global recession, predicting that the tariffs would lead to further economic strain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment