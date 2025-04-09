403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Secretary-General Warns Of Israeli Measures Threatening Humanitarian Aid In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the recently proposed mechanisms by Israeli occupation authorities for delivering and distributing humanitarian aid to Gaza risk imposing further control over relief operations, reducing them to the last calorie and grain of flour, in blatant violation of fundamental humanitarian principles.
Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Guterres described Gaza as a killing field, with civilians trapped in an endless cycle of death, especially as over a month has passed without any humanitarian aid entering the region.
His remarks follow reports in Israeli media about plans for Israeli forces to oversee the delivery of food, fuel, and medicine to Gaza in the coming weeks, including direct involvement of soldiers in aid distribution. This proposal has sparked widespread Palestinian, international, and UN opposition.
Guterres emphasized that the UN will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the core principles of humanity, integrity, independence, and neutrality. Unhindered humanitarian access must be guaranteed, and all humanitarian workers must be afforded the protection guaranteed under international law.
Reflecting on the recent ceasefire period, Guterres noted achievements such as the release of hostages and the distribution of life-saving aid, stating that for weeks, the guns fell silent, barriers were removed, looting ceased, and they were able to deliver life-saving supplies to all parts of Gaza. All of this ended with the collapse of the ceasefire."
He dismissed claims of sufficient food supplies in Gaza as far removed from the reality on the ground.
Guterres further mentioned that the world may struggle to find words to describe the situation in Gaza, but the UN will never shy away from the truth. The current path leads to a dead end, with a situation utterly unacceptable under international law and history. The risk of the West Bank turning into another Gaza worsens the situation.
He reiterated the need to respect the sanctity of UN buildings and assets, calling for an independent investigation into the killing of humanitarian workers, including UN staff.
Since October 2023, at least 408 humanitarian workers, including over 280 from the UNRWA, have been killed in Gaza.
The Israeli occupation continues to impose an unprecedented blockade on Gaza for the 18th consecutive year, leaving approximately 2.4 million Palestinians homeless after their homes were destroyed in the ongoing war.
The region has entered a state of famine due to the closure of crossings for humanitarian aid, particularly since the resumption of Israeli aggression on March 18, amid international and UN warnings of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe exacerbating the suffering of the population.
Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Guterres described Gaza as a killing field, with civilians trapped in an endless cycle of death, especially as over a month has passed without any humanitarian aid entering the region.
His remarks follow reports in Israeli media about plans for Israeli forces to oversee the delivery of food, fuel, and medicine to Gaza in the coming weeks, including direct involvement of soldiers in aid distribution. This proposal has sparked widespread Palestinian, international, and UN opposition.
Guterres emphasized that the UN will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the core principles of humanity, integrity, independence, and neutrality. Unhindered humanitarian access must be guaranteed, and all humanitarian workers must be afforded the protection guaranteed under international law.
Reflecting on the recent ceasefire period, Guterres noted achievements such as the release of hostages and the distribution of life-saving aid, stating that for weeks, the guns fell silent, barriers were removed, looting ceased, and they were able to deliver life-saving supplies to all parts of Gaza. All of this ended with the collapse of the ceasefire."
He dismissed claims of sufficient food supplies in Gaza as far removed from the reality on the ground.
Guterres further mentioned that the world may struggle to find words to describe the situation in Gaza, but the UN will never shy away from the truth. The current path leads to a dead end, with a situation utterly unacceptable under international law and history. The risk of the West Bank turning into another Gaza worsens the situation.
He reiterated the need to respect the sanctity of UN buildings and assets, calling for an independent investigation into the killing of humanitarian workers, including UN staff.
Since October 2023, at least 408 humanitarian workers, including over 280 from the UNRWA, have been killed in Gaza.
The Israeli occupation continues to impose an unprecedented blockade on Gaza for the 18th consecutive year, leaving approximately 2.4 million Palestinians homeless after their homes were destroyed in the ongoing war.
The region has entered a state of famine due to the closure of crossings for humanitarian aid, particularly since the resumption of Israeli aggression on March 18, amid international and UN warnings of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe exacerbating the suffering of the population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment