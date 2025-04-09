World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit 2025 To Begin On May 1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of India in Qatar has said that the largest gathering of the Media and Entertainment professionals and creative industry stakeholders is going to take place in India on May 01-04, 2025 at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra.

The Embassy of India, Doha urged all the content creators and influencers as well as professionals from the media and entertainment industry of Qatar to avail the opportunity and participate in WAVES 2025.

WAVES 2025 will be a platform for provoking ideas, fuelling conversations, facilitating knowledge exchange, and engaging in meaningful collaborations with media and entertainment industry leaders from around the world.

The Summit will feature plenary and parallel sessions covering various aspects of the media and entertainment industry, cultural evenings, exhibitions, tech and cultural showcases, master-classes, workshops, and a 3-day media marketplace. Key themes include media globalization and localization, the future of digital advertising, technological advancements in animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, augmented reality, virtual reality, and emerging technologies like generative AI and the metaverse.