Northwestern Qatar's Media Majlis Museum To Co-Host GCC's First IKT Congress

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Media Majlis Museum at Northwestern University in Qatar and NYU Abu Dhabi are set to host the 53rd annual congress of the International Association of Curators of Contemporary Art (IKT) from April 8–14, 2025, marking the event's first-ever edition in the Gulf region.

The congress brings together curators, museum directors, and leading figures in contemporary art for a dynamic exchange of ideas on curation, digital innovation, and artistic practice.

The weeklong programme begun in Doha at Northwestern Qatar (April 8–10) before moving to Abu Dhabi (April 11–12), Dubai (April 13), and Sharjah (April 14).

Participants will engage in a curated series of exhibitions, symposiums, discussions, and guided tours, offering a rare opportunity for collaboration and cross-cultural dialogue among the region's foremost art institutions and professionals.

“We are excited to bring the IKT Congress to the Gulf for the first time and to co-host part of this important gathering on campus,” said Marwan M Kraidy, dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar.“Collaboration is at the heart of what we do, and this partnership creates new opportunities for curators, scholars, and artists to exchange ideas and engage with our community. It's an opportunity to facilitate local and global conversations in contemporary art and curation, and we look forward to the meaningful discussions it will spark.”

The Doha program will feature a symposium titled“Disrupture: Perspectives from the Arabian Peninsula,” examining how curators, artists, and institutions in the Gulf contribute to contemporary discourse. Dean Kraidy will deliver the opening remarks, followed by a keynote address,“Beyond Center and Periphery,” by artist Oraib Toukan, and two panel discussions, each offering diverse perspectives on contemporary curation.

The first panel,“Museums in the Making,” chaired by Zeina Arida, director of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, will explore the development of museum spaces and their impact on artistic and cultural engagement. Panelists Sheikha Alanood Al Thani, Lina Ramadan, Meriam Berrada, and Caroline Hancock will share insights on institutional growth and innovation.

The second panel, Unlearning and Relearning, led by Alfredo Cramerotti, director of The Media Majlis Museum and IKT president, will examine shifting approaches to curation. Featuring speakers Tirdad Zolghadr, Nadine Khalil, Effat Fadag, Holiday Powers and Miguel Blanco-Carrasco, the discussion will explore new curatorial methodologies and the changing relationship between museums, artists, and audiences.

Cramerotti underscored the significance of the event, saying,“Art, curating knowledge, and interdisciplinarity are at the core of the Media Majlis Museum. It's an honour to explore these topics in the Gulf context with esteemed guests and international curators.”

Moving to Abu Dhabi, the symposium will continue with a keynote address titled“Museum Booms and Micro-ecologies,” presented by Mana Ataya, museums advisor to the Sharjah Museums Authority. The symposium will feature a segment of rapid-fire case studies featuring well-renowned personalities, including Salwa Mikdadi; founder of Al Mawrid; Bana Kattan, curator at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi; Stephanie Rosenthal, director at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Project; Vilma Jurkute, executive director of Alserkal Initiatives; and Pradeep Sharma, director of arts, culture and heritage at Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.