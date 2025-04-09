Al Athba Claims Gold, Hamdi Wins Silver In Muscat

Qatari rider Ali Hamad Al Athba yesterday claimed the gold medal in the individual tent-pegging competition at the third edition of the Gulf Beach Games in Muscat. Al Athba triumphed over Saudi Arabia's Hussein Asiri, who took silver, and Oman's Hamad Al Riyami, who secured bronze. Meanwhile, Hamdi Ali claimed men's high jump silver medal for Qatar.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.