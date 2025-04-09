Qatar Participates In 14Th AIM Investment Summit In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Represented by the Ministry of Municipality, Qatar is participating in the 14th AIM Investment Summit hosted by Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The summit kicked off Monday and will conclude today, with broad participation from decision-makers, experts, and investors from worldwide.

Assistant Undersecretary for Urban Planning Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality Turki bin Fahad Abdullah Al Turki led the State of Qatar's delegation at the summit.

The summit will discuss the latest trends and developments in the global investment landscape, ways to address current and future economic challenges, and enhance international cooperation to find sustainable solutions that support the building of a more balanced and resilient global economy.

The summit will be attended by high-level officials, including heads of state, more than 60 ministers and central bank governors, 30 city mayors, 16 heads of global financial exchanges, 1,250 speakers, and 600 exhibitors, with more than 400 panel discussions and 13 roundtable meetings.

Through its participation in this international event, the Ministry of Municipality aims to strengthen its strategic partnerships and explore unique investment opportunities that contribute to the development of sustainable urban development projects and smart cities. This reinforces its efforts in infrastructure development and reflects its commitment to adopting global best practices in urban planning.