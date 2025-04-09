403
Top US Republican cautions of election ‘bloodbath’
(MENAFN) Senator Ted Cruz has warned that the Republican Party could face a "bloodbath" in the 2026 midterm elections if the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump lead to a negative economic fallout. Trump's recent decision to impose sweeping tariffs on most US trading partners triggered a severe stock market crash, marking the worst decline since the COVID-19 pandemic. In retaliation, China imposed a 34% tariff on American goods, and other countries have also threatened to respond similarly.
During a Friday discussion on his Verdict podcast, Cruz expressed concern over the Trump administration’s belief that the tariffs would benefit the US economy, stating that he disagreed with the notion that they would result in a "booming economy." Cruz warned that prolonged tariffs could escalate into a global trade war, potentially driving the US into a recession and harming job growth. If the economy suffers, Cruz predicted that the 2026 midterms could see the Democrats take control of both the House and the Senate, as voters typically punish the party in power during tough economic times.
Cruz advocated for reducing tariffs abroad to foster American prosperity, contrasting with Trump’s stance. Meanwhile, Trump defended his tariff policies on Truth Social, claiming they would make the US more attractive to foreign investors. Following the announcement, JPMorgan raised the likelihood of a global recession, noting that retaliatory measures, along with disruptions in supply chains and business sentiment, could significantly worsen the economic impact.
