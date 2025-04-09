Trump Admin Reverses Suspension Of Some Foreign Aid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump's administration has decided to reinstate at least six foreign aid programmes that were recently cancelled, including emergency food assistance initiatives.

These programmes, which had been suspended, provide food aid to Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, according to a report by Reuters, citing six sources familiar with the matter.

Jeremy Lewin, Acting Deputy Administrator of USAID, who has also been linked to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, sent an internal email to staff directing them to reverse the terminations.

In addition, the administration has resumed four awards to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the Pacific region.

The decision to restore some of these aid programmes followed pressure from both within the administration and from Congress, sources said.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that the Trump administration had ended life-saving aid programmes for over a dozen countries, including Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, and Syria, totalling over $1.3 billion.

kk/sa