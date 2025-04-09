403
French Premier claims Trump is ‘interfering’ on Le Pen
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister François Bayrou has accused US President Donald Trump of meddling in France's internal affairs after Trump expressed public support for Marine Le Pen. Le Pen, a former leader of the National Rally party and three-time presidential candidate, was recently sentenced to prison for embezzlement. On Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social, calling Le Pen a victim of a “witch hunt” and claiming she was being prosecuted for her political views, urging her release with the message “FREE MARINE LE PEN!”
In an interview with Le Parisien, Bayrou was asked whether he considered Trump’s comments as interference in French politics, to which he responded affirmatively, saying that "interference has become the law of the world." He also commented on the global nature of political debates, citing the situation in Turkey as an example of international interest in domestic issues. Bayrou lamented that for decades, the world believed in the universal spread of democracy and the rule of law, but now, some are trying to form an "illiberal international."
Le Pen was sentenced by a Paris court on Monday to four years in prison, with two years suspended, and a five-year ban on holding political office, effectively disqualifying her from running in the 2027 presidential race. She was found guilty of misusing EU funds meant for parliamentary aides to cover expenses for staff in France, although she denies the charges and plans to appeal the ruling.
