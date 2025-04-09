403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDF confesses confusing paramedics with Hamas in lethal gunfire
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have acknowledged that their initial account of the killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers in Gaza was incorrect. The incident occurred on March 23 near Rafah, when Israeli soldiers opened fire on a convoy of Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances, a UN vehicle, and a fire truck. Initially, the IDF claimed the convoy was driving in the dark with their lights off, but new evidence, including a cellphone video obtained by The New York Times, showed that the ambulances were clearly marked, with headlights on, and the paramedics wearing reflective gear when shot at in the Tel Sultan neighborhood.
In response to the video, an IDF official admitted that the soldiers had mistakenly identified the paramedics as Hamas fighters. The official also assured that the incident would be thoroughly investigated. According to preliminary findings, the IDF had set up an ambush on the road at around 4 am. When a Hamas police vehicle passed by, an exchange of gunfire occurred, resulting in the death of one Hamas militant and the capture of two others. About two hours later, the Israeli troops fired at the ambulance convoy, following a report from a drone operator who described the convoy's movement as suspicious. The IDF later claimed that at least six of the killed paramedics had been posthumously identified as Hamas operatives.
The attack followed the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement in January, leading to the resumption of airstrikes and ground operations by Israel against Hamas in Gaza.
In response to the video, an IDF official admitted that the soldiers had mistakenly identified the paramedics as Hamas fighters. The official also assured that the incident would be thoroughly investigated. According to preliminary findings, the IDF had set up an ambush on the road at around 4 am. When a Hamas police vehicle passed by, an exchange of gunfire occurred, resulting in the death of one Hamas militant and the capture of two others. About two hours later, the Israeli troops fired at the ambulance convoy, following a report from a drone operator who described the convoy's movement as suspicious. The IDF later claimed that at least six of the killed paramedics had been posthumously identified as Hamas operatives.
The attack followed the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement in January, leading to the resumption of airstrikes and ground operations by Israel against Hamas in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment