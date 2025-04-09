Nick Jonas Talks About ‘Quiet Family Time’ With Wife Priyanka, Daughter Malti

MENAFN - IANS) New York, April 9 (IANS) Popstar and actor Nick Jonas, who has been married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra since 2018 and has three-year-old Malti Marie, is starring in the Broadway premiere of 'The Last Five Years', which has helped him to enjoy a "nice change of pace" as they all base themselves in New York for the show.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "We're loving just nice walks through Central Park, that quiet family time is such a good reset from being here at the theatre.”

“As you saw when you saw the show, it's pretty intense at times. The schedule, eight shows a week, is a lot, but it actually allows for me to have time with them and be in one place, which when you're on the road you don't always get, so it's been a nice change of pace," added Nick.

Nick, who first found fame alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin as part of The Jonas Brothers in the late 2000s, said that he feels "lucky" to have someone there for him even in the "tough moments" of his new project, reports co.

He said: "The last tour we did was the Five Albums. One Night. tour...(It) took about three hours to get through, so I feel like it was a really good training ground for the marathon that this show is, given the fact it's just me and Adrienne the whole time. It really prepped me in a good way, but I'd say they're equally challenging.

"I think one of the things that I have always loved about it is that idea that sometimes we get lost in the sauce and we're just in the moment and kind of lose ourselves as we're chasing our dreams.

"I think the important thing is to have a partner who supports that and sees the good even in the tough moments when you get lost in the haze of creativity, and I certainly am lucky to have that."