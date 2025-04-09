403
Macron heads EU discussions with Russia
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron is being considered as a potential lead negotiator for the European Union in talks with Russia to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to a report from The Telegraph, citing an Elysee Palace source. Macron has shown openness to engaging in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but only when Ukraine and its European supporters deem the timing appropriate. This contrasts with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is less inclined to initiate such talks. In March, Macron expressed his readiness to talk to Putin but emphasized that the decision would ultimately depend on when Kiev and its European allies agree that the moment is right.
Earlier this year, Macron and Starmer proposed forming a “coalition of the willing” from European countries that would support Ukraine with troops and aircraft in exchange for a peace deal with Russia. However, Ukraine’s European allies now seek someone independent of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives to lead negotiations with Moscow. Finnish President Alexander Stubb also suggested that either the UK or France should take the lead in talks with Russia.
Meanwhile, Starmer has made it clear that he has no plans to engage in direct talks with Russia. The Russian government, however, has denied receiving any requests for talks from the EU or the UK, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
As European powers like France and the UK continue to support Ukraine, there is hope among some European backers that Trump may eventually lose patience with Moscow and escalate military support. Tensions remain high, with Moscow accusing Ukraine of violating a partial ceasefire and alleging that British specialists were involved in a recent attack. Russia has also rejected the idea of NATO-aligned European troops in Ukraine, warning that such a move could lead to direct conflict with NATO.
