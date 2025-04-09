Runaway Entertainment US Acquires Morris Demayo's Art World Thriller Spec 'Fair Warning'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) "Brace for 'Fair Warning': a ruthless art-market thriller from Runaway Entertainment, where sabotage and forgeries challenge one desperate dealer."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Runaway Entertainment US has acquired“Fair Warning,” an original spec script by Morris DeMayo. Set amid the vibrant and competitive art world,“Fair Warning” offers an exhilarating glimpse into the complex forces that shape art auctions, artists, dealers, and billionaire collectors worldwide.Originally conceived as a mini-series, the story deftly explores the motivations fueling the global art market's meteoric rise, the ethical quandaries surrounding its sometimes murky transactions, and the passion that drives collectors to risk everything for the perfect piece. Plans are now in motion to adapt this engaging narrative into a three-act play, further expanding its dramatic possibilities onstage.The official logline underscores the script's high-stakes appeal:“An art dealer desperate to save her sabotaged career is drawn into the dangerous world of art forgery.”3 Arts Entertainment represents Morris DeMayo.

