Donald Trump Reflects On Second Term In White House: 'Most Successful 100 Days In History Of US...' Here's What He Said

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump on April 8 said his second term as President of the country as the“most successful 100 days” in the country's history.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, in Washington DC, Donald Trump said,“Somebody said the most successful first month... now they said the most successful 100 days in the history of our country, and I believe that's right. We're going to continue that way.”

| Donald Trump's tariff tantrums tank Tesla stock, Elon Musk's wealth below $300bn| Donald Trump Tarriffs: New round to begin? 'Major' duty coming soon for pharma Tariffs on Pharma Imports Coming Soon: Donald Trump

At the event, Donald Trump also said that the US will soon announce a“major” tariff on pharmaceutical imports, as per mediareports. The sector was previously spared from the sweeping tariffs annnounced last week, which come into effect today, on April 9.

“We're gonna tariff our pharmaceuticals ... we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals ,” Donald Trump told the gathering.

Dropping broad hints about the plan, the US president said that the tariffs would induce drug companies to move their operations to the US, the report added.

| RBI Policy LIVE: Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC may cut repo rate to 6% Donald Trump Accusses China of Manipulating Currency

Donald Trump also accused China of manipulating its currency to offset the impact of US tariffs.

“You got to hand it to them. They're manipulating their currency today as an offset against the tariffs,” Trump said at the NRCC.

| 'Mistake for China to...' claims White House after Trump imposes 104% tariff Donald Trump Woos Political Donors for Republicans

Trump also sought to allay the fears of wealthy Republican donors, saying that his tariffs are a political win, Bloomberg reported. The assurance came after global markets roiled and US markets tanked in the aftermath of sweeping US tariffs announced on 180 countries last week.

“We're going to win the midterm elections, and we're going to have a tremendous, thundering landslide. I really believe that,” Donald Trump said at the NRCC. The event is a fundraising party for House Republicans.

Donald Trump's attendance at the event came as Republican lawmakers and business leaders expressed worry over his tariffs and trade policy, which had led to markets crash, and predictions of imminent recession for the US and inflation for consumers, the report added.

(With inputs from Agencies)