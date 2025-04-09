Heatwave Orange Alert In Gujarat, Rajasthan! IMD Warns Of High Temperatures, Soaring Mercury To Hit THESE States

MENAFN - Live Mint) Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heatwaves in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where temperatures are expected to soar.

Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and several other states across India are on yellow alert today. There is no yellow alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Heatwave is likely to subside over northwest India from April 10, and over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from April 11, IMD said. The weather department, in its latest press release, said,“Heat wave conditions very likely at some/many places over West Rajasthan on... 09th April with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets.”

Predicting that mercury levels will soar, the IMD added,“Heat wave conditions likely at isolated to some pockets over Saurashtra & Kutch, East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi on ...09th April with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets over the region.”

Furthermore, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha on April 9; and in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat until April 10.

Heatwave likely to subside over northwest India from April 10th and over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from April 11.

The Meteorological Department also warned of warm night conditions over isolated pockets in West Madhya Pradesh until April 10, and in Rajasthan, Marathawada and Madhya Maharashtra on April 9.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely over Goa and central Maharashtra on April 9.

According to IMD's press statement, Delhi will experience heatwave conditions today, April 9, and maximum temperature is expected to reach as high as 41 degrees Celsius. IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on Tuesday said,“Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days,” ANI reported.

From April 10, Thursday, onwards Delhiites can brace for a respite from the scorching heat. The Met Department forecasted thunderstorm on Thursday accompanied by gusty winds. These weather systems will pull down the temperature below the heatwave level.



IMD has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Severe heatwave conditions expected in isolated pockets, particularly in West Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat. Warm nights are anticipated across several states until April 10, with conditions likely to improve thereafter.

