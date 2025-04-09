'Boys Will Be Boys': White House Brushes Off Elon Musk Vs Peter Navarro Feud

MENAFN - Live Mint) White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, when asked about Tesla CEO Elon Musk slamming President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro over tariff policy. downplayed the bickering.

“Look, these are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs,” she said.“Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue.”

Leavitt added that the very public nature of the feud demonstrated the administration's openness:“It shows the Trump administration is transparent and willing to listen to diverse opinions.”

Elon Musk has launched a stinging attack on Navarro, calling the trade policy architect a“moron” as the two continue their public feud over the President Trump's sweeping new tariffs .

“Navarro is truly a moron,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to Navarro's criticism.“What he says here is demonstrably false. Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Navarro dismisses Musk's“zero tariffs” push

Navarro, a long-time Trump ally and the main architect behind the President's aggressive trade policies, earlier, sparked Musk's anger by mocking the billionaire's call for zero tariffs between the US and Europe .

Navarro accused Elon Musk of prioritising Tesla's profits over national policy, following the tech billionaire's criticism of the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs .

Navarro downplayed any rift with Musk, but pointed out that the billionaire's pushback on tariffs is self-serving, in an interview with Fox News.

“Elon when he's in his DOGE lane is great, but we understand what's going on here. Elon sells cars. He's simply protecting his own interests,” Navarro said.

Navarro emphasised that although Tesla's factories are located in the United States, including Texas, the company's supply chain is globally dependent.

“They get a lot of their content from China, Mexico, Japan and Taiwan and elsewhere,” he added.

Market fallout

The renewed push for tariffs - including a 10% blanket import duty and higher rates on select goods - has rattled financial markets. Analysts warn that the escalating trade tensions could push the US toward a recession, with global supply chains already strained and investor confidence shaken.

Navarro's role in crafting Trump's“America First” economic policies has long made him a polarising figure. Supporters credit the policy with reinvigorating manufacturing; critics blame it for market instability and rising consumer costs.

