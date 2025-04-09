Saudi Foreign Minister In Washington To Plan Donald Trump's Visit

MENAFN - Live Mint) Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, arrived in Washington on Tuesday (April 8) for an official visit aimed at coordinating US President Donald Trump's expected trip to the kingdom this spring, Reuters reported citing a source close to the Saudi royal court.

The visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty following the US administration's latest tariff moves .

Focus on Gaza and Yemen

During meetings with senior US officials, Prince Faisal is expected to raise Gaza issue and the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The report noted that the visit was scheduled prior to the White House's tariff announcement last week.

Trump's first foreign trip of second term

President Trump is planning to visit Saudi Arabia as early as May, with additional stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The visit is expected to include the signing of a major investment agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia.

Trump similarly began his first term with visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel in 2017.

Gaza proposal sparks outrage

The visit follows Trump's controversial comments on Gaza earlier this week, when he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump floated a proposal for the US to assume control of Gaza - an idea that has drawn widespread international condemnation, including from Saudi Arabia.

Trump said on Monday:“I would like the war in Gaza to stop. I think that could happen relatively soon.”

Yemen crisis and Red Sea security

The talks are also expected to include the conflict in Yemen, where the US has intensified airstrikes against Iran-aligned Houthi militants in recent weeks.

The Houthis have targeted shipping lanes in the Red Sea, prompting what is now the largest US military operation in the Middle East since Trump began his second term in January.

