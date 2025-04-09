Zelensky's Explosive Claim: Chinese Fighters Captured Fighting For Russia In Donetsk

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that two Chinese nationals were captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting alongside Russian troops in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. The revelation comes amid growing scrutiny of Beijing's role in the conflict.

“Captured on Ukrainian territory”

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Zelensky said the two individuals were caught during active combat operations.

“Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory-in the Donetsk region.”

He said the individuals were found carrying identification documents, bank cards, and personal data, now in the custody of Ukrainian authorities.

Kyiv suspects wider involvement

Zelensky warned that the two men may be just the tip of the iceberg.

“We have information suggesting that there are many more Chinese citizens in the occupier's units than just these two,” he said.

“We are currently verifying all the facts-intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on it.”

Foreign Minister instructed to contact Beijing

Zelensky said he has ordered Ukraine's Foreign Minister to immediately engage with China regarding the captured individuals.

“I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and clarify how China intends to respond to this.”

Ukraine's foreign ministry has already summoned China's charge d'affaires for an explanation.

Zelensky:“Putin is doing anything but ending the war”

Zelensky used the incident to underscore what he described as Moscow's effort to prolong the war by involving foreign fighters.

“Russia's involvement of China, along with other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war.”

“He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace.”

Prisoners in custody, investigation underway

Zelensky said the two Chinese nationals are now in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and are part of an ongoing investigation.

“The captured Chinese citizens are now in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine. Relevant investigative and operational actions are ongoing.”

The situation comes amid broader concerns over the presence of foreign fighters in Ukraine , including reports of North Korean troops operating in Kursk, on the Russian side of the border.

