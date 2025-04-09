White House Confirms 104% Tariffs On Chinese Imports To Take Effect From April 9

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House on Tuesday (April 8) confirmed that steep 104% tariffs on Chinese goods will officially gone into effect, marking a dramatic escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. The additional duties will be collected starting April 9, as announced by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Why the US imposed the additional tariffs

The tariff hike is part of a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to counter what he calls“long-term trading abuses” by China. The move follows escalating grievances over persistent trade deficits, and most recently, fentanyl trafficking allegedly linked to Chinese entities.

“Other countries are ripping off the United States,” Trump has repeatedly argued, defending his aggressive use of tariffs as a negotiating tool.

From Fentanyl to 'Liberation Day'

On April 2, President Trump imposed a 34% reciprocal tariff on Chinese imports, declaring the date“Liberation Day” to mark what he framed as a turning point in US economic independence from China. This was in addition to an earlier 20% tariff introduced as punishment for China's alleged role in supplying fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has contributed to the US drug crisis.

After China hit back with 34% retaliatory tariffs on April 4, President Trump warned on April 7 that failure to withdraw them would trigger an additional 50% US tariff , effective April 9.

Trupst wrote on Truth Social:“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase... the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9.”

That additional 50% has now come into effect, bringing total US tariffs on Chinese imports to 104%.

Beijing hits back, tightens mineral exports

China announced a 34% tariff on US goods in retaliation , effective April 10, and began tightening export restrictions on rare earth elements-including samarium, dysprosium, and gadolinium-critical to electronics and defense industries.

“China will never accept this ,” said a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, calling the US action“a mistake on top of a mistake.”

“If the US insists on going its own way, China will fight it to the end.”

Markets jittery, Trump unfazed

Stock markets have responded with caution , amid fears of a renewed trade war. However, Trump remains firm.

“The tariffs give us great power to negotiate,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.“Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

Trump's trade philosophy

Tariffs have been central to Trump's economic doctrine. He has argued they are key to reviving American manufacturing, deterring unfair competition, and reducing the US's multi-billion-dollar trade deficit with China .

