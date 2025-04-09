Iran Rejects Donald Trump's Claim Of Direct Nuclear Talks, Confirms Indirect Talks Via Oman

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran has denied that it is engaged in direct talks with the United States over its nuclear programme, contradicting claims made by President Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that indirect, high-level talks are scheduled to take place in Oman, but insisted that any discussions with Washington would be conducted through intermediaries.

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court,” Araghchi posted on X, reaffirming Iran's stance.

Mediation through Oman

According to Iranian state media, the talks will be led by Araghchi and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al Busaidi serving as the intermediary. The meeting is slated for Saturday in Muscat, Oman.

Trump asserts direct engagement

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Trump had claimed:“We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen.”

He said discussions are happening“at almost the highest level,” though he did not disclose who would be participating or where the meeting would be held.

Warning from Trump: 'Very bad day for Iran'

While Trump expressed hope for a diplomatic breakthrough, he issued a stark warning if negotiations fail:“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if the talks aren't successful, I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran.”

He emphasised a preference for diplomacy, stating,“Everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable.”

Tensions remain high

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions, with Trump previously warning of potential military action if Tehran refused to negotiate. In March, he sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging for talks, though Iranian officials at the time said Tehran would not be coerced.

Iran maintains civilian purpose for nuclear programme

Tehran has consistently asserted that its nuclear programme is for peaceful, civilian energy purposes. However, Western nations remain skeptical, accusing Iran of harboring a clandestine weapons agenda.

As both sides prepare for Saturday's indirect talks, the future of US-Iran nuclear diplomacy hangs in the balance-between a diplomatic breakthrough and a return to confrontation.