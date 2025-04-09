Waqf Amendment Act Comes Into Force From Today, Government Issues Notification

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force today, a notification of The Gazette of India announced.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said.

The Gazette of India is an authorised legal document of the Government of India where the government's statutory orders and notifications are published.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament last week came into from Tuesday, a Ministry of Minority Affairs' notification in The Gazette of India said.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the bill post-midnight on April 3 and April 4 respectively. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the proposed law on April 5.

While the BJP-led NDA had rallied in support of the bill, the opposition INDIA bloc united in opposing it.

Pleas against Waqf Act

The Centre on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and sought a hearing before any order was passed on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.

| DMK moves Supreme Court against Centre's Waqf Amendment Act

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law.

J&K Assembly adjourned after ruckus over Waqf Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday following a ruckus by the National Conference (NC), Congress, PDP and other members over the Speaker disallowing adjournment of business to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The treasury benches, including ministers, joined the PDP demanding a discussion on the Act. After their demand was rejected by the Speaker, the treasury benches did not allow the House to function for the second consecutive day.

As members of the ruling NC-led coalition including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary joined the demand, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said he had decided to disallow it in line with the rules and will not change his ruling.

| Manipur: BJP leader's house torched for supporting Waqf Amendment Act

Asked about the no-confidence motion moved by three opposition legislators led by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone, Rather told reporters they are welcome to bring it before the House, which will decide.

“What is the problem? They have this right and the House will decide its fate. If the House has no confidence, then I have no right to be there,” the Speaker said.

(With inputs from PTI)