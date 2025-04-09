Rape-Death Threats: Rebel Kid Apoorva Makhija Exposes Trolls, Gets Massive Support, 'More Power To You'

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Trigger Warning: This post contains mentions of acid attacks,

rape threats, and death threats,” says Apoorva Makhija 's comeback post on Instagram. The social media influencer, also known as The Rebel Kid , earlier deleted all her posts on the social media network.

In a second post, she wrote,“Don't take away the story from the storyteller.”

Apoorva, who has 3 million followers on Instagram, deleted all her posts soon after Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia returned to social media following the controversy around Samay Raina 's India's Got Latent.

In her first post after the comeback, the 23-year-old influencer shared numerous social media posts by random strangers. It consists of death threats, rape threats and other violent warnings.

“And that's not even 1%,” she wrote.

The collages show numerous threatening and demeaning comments, many of which use sexually-explicit language, objectify her and incite violence. Several comments appear to encourage or trivialise sexual violence.

Others threaten acid attacks and physical harm. Some go as far as to suggest tracking her down or attacking her family.

What stands out is the intensity and volume of these comments. Many of these stem from anonymous accounts or those with little to no identity, a common trend in digital mob behaviour.

The nature of these threats falls into a broader pattern of targeting female content creators, especially those who express opinions or occupy public space confidently.

Many social media users have come out in support of Apoorva Makhija.

“It takes strength to have lived through something like this, Apoorva, and you've got it. You don't deserve this, no one does. Come back stronger,” wrote Scoopwhoop.

Food vlogger Kuljyoti Dhingra wrote,“This is so heartbreaking, idk how can people say such nasty things about someone.”

“So where's Cyber security and police now?” asked one user while another commented,“Welcome back Apoorva. Nobody NOBODY deserves this! More power to you!”

“Idk how you handled everything but more and more power to you,” wrote another.

“What did She do to Deserve this? Just defended herself” posted another.

Writer Devaiah Bopanna wrote,“This image is worth a thousand FIRs. But they'll file the one that isn't worth filing.”

In February, Apoorva unfollowed everyone on Instagram after receiving death threats. Her friend Rida Tharana criticised the hate, calling it cruel and unfair. She questioned how women could feel safe in such an environment.