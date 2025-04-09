Former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav Joins BJP Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.

"Since 2014, when the BJP government came to power at the centre, the kind of love and support they have received and the kind of achievements PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis have done, I think this is very inspirational and my aim is to follow their footsteps and make whatever small contribution I can for BJP," said Jadhav after joining the BJP.

He added that whatever responsibility he will get, he will try to do it with full honesty.

Last year, Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement from international cricket, four years since his last appearance for the national team.

Welcoming Jadhav, state-BJP chief Bawankule said that he welcomes the former cricketer as people like him are strengthening the party.

Ravindra Chavan, the Executive President of Maharashtra BJP, said that the BJP is the only party in the country that cultivates the sentiments of nationalism, Hindutva and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' in the society and this is why former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav, along with a large number of prominent office bearers and workers of various parties from Sangli, Satara and Hingoli districts, have joined the 'BJP' family.

Kedar Jadav is a former India cricketer who represented the national team in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is, scoring 1389 runs and 122 runs respectively.

He has also taken 27 wicket in ODIs.

Kedar Jadhav made his international debut in 2014 and was a part of the Indian squads in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and 2019 ODI World Cup, both in England.

In IPL, Jadhav played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played 95 IPL games, scoring 1,208 runs.